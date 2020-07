Today at 22:30 the special units of the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a new attack in the direction of the Armenian “Anvakh” border position, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

The Armenian Armed Forces repulsed the enemy’s attack, causing significant losses.

According to preliminary data, in addition to losses, the enemy’s special forceshave trapped servicemen.

No losses have been reported from the Armenian side.