Armenia among few countries to have designed and manufactured combat-proven strike drone

Armenia is among few countries that have combat proven strike drone designed and made in Armenia, Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan said in a Facebook post.

he shared photos, where the Azerbaijani side is seen removing three of its tanks destroyed by Armenian UAVs.

“Azerbaijan has lost 3 tanks in 5 days. The shot illustrates evacuation of their tank battered by a strike UAV,” he captioned the photos.