Azerbaijan’s aggressive policy aimed at escalating tensions leads nowhere – Armenian PM tells EAEU leaders

Azerbaijan’s aggressive policy aimed at escalating tensions in the region leads nowhere, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pasinyan said at the sitting of the Eurasian Inter-Parliamentary Council.

“As you know, Azerbaijan, ignoring the numerous calls for an end to armed conflict in a pandemic, including those reflected in the Joint Statement of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on April 14 and the statement of the UN Secretary-General on March 23, undertook military action in the northeast direction borders of Armenia. The armed forces of Armenia could not but respond to these provocative actions of Azerbaijan,” PM Pashinyan said.

“Unfortunately, provocations continue to this day, contributing to the preservation of tension and unpredictability of the situation,” he stated.

According to him, Azerbaijan’s aggressive policy aimed at escalating tensions in the region leads nowhere.

“It will not be able to break the determination of our people and force us to make unreasonable and unilateral concessions in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. A forceful solution to the conflict does not exist and there is no alternative to peaceful negotiations, which is in the interests of all the peoples of our region,” the Armenian PM said.