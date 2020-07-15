Icelandair will carry out Los Angeles-Yerevan-Boston flight on July 16

The Armenian Civil Aviation Committee has published the schedule of the upcoming flights to Armenia.

On July 16 Belavia will operate a Minsk-Yerevan-Minsk flight (arrival in Yerevan at 02:45, departure at 03:35).

On the same day Icelandair will carry out a flight on Los Angeles-Yerevan-Boston route (arrival at 11:50, departure on July 17, at 08:50).

On July 16 Red Wings will offer a flight from Moscow to Yerevan.

On July 17 the SKTUP airline will operate a Kyiv-Yerevan-Kyiv flight (arrival at 03:20, departure at 04:20).

All citizens arriving in Armenia will have to organize their departure from the airport to places of self-isolation.