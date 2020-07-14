The moment the Azerbaijani Elbit Hermes 900 UAV was downed (video)

Spokesperson of the Armenian Minisyry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan has shared footage showing the moment the Azerbaijani “Elbit Hermes 900” UAV was shot down.
