The moment the Azerbaijani Elbit Hermes 900 UAV was downed (video)

Siranush Ghazanchyan July 14, 2020, 20:08
Spokesperson of the Armenian Minisyry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan has shared footage showing the moment the Azerbaijani “Elbit Hermes 900” UAV was shot down.

Ադրբեջանական «Elbit Hermes 900» ԱԹՍ-ի խոցումըShotdown of Azerbaijani "Elbit Hermes 900" UAV

Gepostet von Shushan Stepanyan am Dienstag, 14. Juli 2020
