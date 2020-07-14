Civilian infrastructure of Armenia’s Berd targeted by Azerbaijani UAV

The Azerbaijani forces targeted the civilian infrastructure in the city of Berd in Armenia’s Tavush region with a combat UAV. No injuries have been reported.

“The Azerbaijani side continues its aggression on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, deliberately targeting civilian infrastructures and population, and expanding the geography of escalation,” the Foreign Ministry said in this regard.

“Today the civilian infrastructure of the city of Berd was shelled by unmanned combat aerial vehicles. These aggression against the security of the civilian population of Armenia will receive a proportionate response, for which the Azerbaijani side bears full responsibility,” the Ministry stated.