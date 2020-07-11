Azerbaijani reports on “deadly incident” in Artsakh Army “false” – MoD

The Artsakh Defense Ministry has dismissed reports by Azerbaijani media, claiming a serviceman was killed by a fellow in one of its units.

The information on the murder “on the ground of personal hostile relations” was spread by Azerbaijani websites, namely armiya.az, which, the Ministry says, has been engaged in publishing fictitious information on “fatal emergencies” in the Armenian Armed Forces, particularly the Artsakh Defense Army.

The Defense Ministry says the information does not correspond to reality and calls on local media outlets to ignore the publications of the Azerbaijani propaganda.

It also urges to use only official information, when writing about the events taking place in the Army.