Roma 2 – 1 Parma: Mkhitaryan grabs goal and assist

Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan grabbed a goal and an assist in Roma’s 2-1 win against Parma.

Roma fought back from an early penalty to beat Parma and end their negative streak with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jordan Veretout rockets.

Parma took the lead in the 9th minute thanks to a penalty by Kucka. Mkhitaryan cancelled the goal in the 42nd minute.

Roma should’ve gone into half-time 2-1 up, but the Roger Ibanez free header whistled wide of the far post from six yards on a corner.

Mkhitaryan tested Sepe again, as the Giallorossi dominated possession, but again struggled to get real shots on target.

In the 57th minute Jordan Veretout surged forward, saw the gap and drilled a low rocket into the near bottom corner after Mkhitaryan assist.