Helen Fazey appointed as UK’s Chargé d’Affaires a.i. to Armenia

Ms Helen Fazey has been appointed as UK’s Chargé d’Affaires a.i. to Armenia with the personal rank of ambassador, pending the appointment of a new Ambassador later this year.

Ms Fazey will succeed Mr David Moran, who has served as Chargé d’Affaires a.i. to Armenia with the personal rank of ambassador since November 2019. Mr Moran will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Ms Fazey will take up her appointment in August 2020.

Ms Fazey joined the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in 2002. She was Deputy Head of Mission and HM Consul at the British Embassy in Kyiv from February 2016 to June 2020.

Her previous roles include Counsellor for Regional Security and ASEAN at the British Embassy in Jakarta (2012-2015), postings to the British Embassy in Tripoli (2005-08) and the Coalition Provisional Authority in Kirkuk (2004).

She has also worked in the Western Balkans Department and the Middle East and North Africa Directorate of the Foreign & Commonwealth Office in London.