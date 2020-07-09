Armenia’s health system able to cope with coronavirus pandemic for now

The Armenia healthcare system is capable of providing services to all citizens diagnosed with Covid-19.

“For the past few days there have been no citizens waiting to be hospitalized. There is no negative dynamics in the daily statistics, as well,” Health Minister Arsen Torosyan told a cabinet meeting today.

He added, however, that the system remains overloaded, and the capacity-building will continue within the coming weeks and month.

The Minister described the overall situation as “serious, but stable.”

“There are no negative trends, but there is no essential positive dynamics, either,” he concluded.

Armenia has so far reported 30,346 cases of coronavirus, 18,00 people have recovered, the death toll has reached 535. The number of active cases is 11,641, a total of 129,166 tests have been completed.