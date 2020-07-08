Armenophobia is the last defense line of Aliyev’s power – Armenian MFA

Armenophobia is the last defense line of Aliyev’s power, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan said.

It describes the evolving domestic crisis and desperation in Azerbaijan at its best, the Spokesperson said.

The comments come after Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a historical excursion about Armenia and the Armenian nation. He also commented on Armenia’s domestic processes, Nagorno-Karabakh peace process and criticized the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

“Aliyev has no other words to address his society in lockdown than bringing forward the image of “useful enemy’,” she added.

“It’s ridiculous that Armenia’s domestic processes, human rights and freedoms have been reviewed by a leader of a country where for decades political and economic power has been in the hands of a single family, defined internationally as a repressive regime. It’s noteworthy that Ilham Aliyev, with his hostile and racist comments, expresses irresponsible and disrespectful attitude, first of all, towards the statement of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs issued a week ago, which contained concerns about the inflammatory and provocative rhetoric,” she stated.

“As Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated at the recent joint session of the Security Councils of Armenia and Artsakh, attempts to turn the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict into a long-term Armenian-Azerbaijani enmity within which our peoples will fight on everything – past, present, future and the whole region – is in the interests of neither the Armenian nor the Azerbaijani people,” she stated.