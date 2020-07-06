Upcoming flights to/from Armenia

The Armenian Civil Aviation Committee has published the schedule of the upcoming flights to Armenia.

Aircompany Armenia will operate a flight from Voronezh to Yerevan on July 7 (arrival in Yerevan at 21:20).

On the same day Ural airlines will operate a Yerevan-Moscow flight (departure from Yerevan at 16:45).

Ural airlines will operate another flight from Yerevan to Krasnodar on July 7 (departure from Yerevan at 16:25).

On July 8 the SKYUP airline will carry out a flight on Kyiv-Yerevan-Kyiv route (arrival in Yerevan at 18:50, departure at 19:45).

On the same day Red Wings will fly from Moscow to Yerevan (arrival in Yerevan at 21:40).

On July 8, 9 and 11 Belavia will carry out Minsk-Yerevan-Minsk flights (arrival in Yerevan at 02:45, departure at 03:35).

On July 9 Aicompany Armenia will offer a flight from Mineralniye Vody to Yerevan (arrival in Yerevan at 15:00).

On July 10 Aircompany Armenia will carry out a flight from Rostov-on-Don to Yerevan (arrival in Yerevan at 14:00).

On the same day Aircompany Armenia will operate a Krasnodar-Yerevan flight (arrival in Yerevan at 19:45).

All arriving passengers will have o organize their departure from the airport to the place of self-isolation.