Ara Guler’s photos to be auctioned

A selection from the late photographer Ara Guler’s photography collection will be auctioned online on July 12 by Istanbul Müzayede.

The auction will offer 46 photographs including the portraits of famous figures along with photos taken in various Turkish cities.

The Turkish Armenian photographer has taken iconic photos of international luminaries such as Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Indira Gandhi, Mother Teresa, Brigitte Bardot, and Sophia Loren.

Ara Guler was born in Istanbul in 1928. He worked as a Near East photojournalist for Time Life magazine in 1956, for Paris Match in 1958, and also for German magazine Stern.

His images on art and art history were published by Time Life, Horizon, Newsweek, and Skira Publishing.

In 2002, he was awarded the Legion of Honor Order of Arts and Letters by the French government, and in 2009 he received La Médaille de la Ville de Paris from the Paris Municipality.

Guler passed away on Oct. 17, 2018, at age 90.