Levon Aronian “back to work and life”

After months of absence from social media Armenia’s leading grandmaster Levon Aronian has shared some photos, saying he’s now “back to work and life.”

“As many of you, I am getting used to be working remotely. It’s not ideal, but a lot of time can be saved. Other news are – I cooked so much lately that I finally started making edible dishes (smile)!” Levon wrote on Facebook.

Aronia also said he listened to heaps of music, rediscovering some artists. He highly recommends listening to Maria Grinberg and Tatiana Nikolayeva (classical music) and Andy Bey (vocal jazz).

Aronian is mostly spending his days in Yerevan, sometimes getting out to nature with friends.

“Being unable to exercise due to quarantine is a bit annoying. So far, just doing free weights and some basic things at home with Ponchik (dog),” Aronian said.