More than 40,000 Armenian citizens have returned home since March 15

Since March 15, thanks to efforts of the Commandant’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, about 8,000 Armenian citizens, stranded abroad due to the situation caused by COVID-19 pandemic, have been transferred to Armenia from different countries all over the world.

The transfer of 2,200 citizens has been organized free of charge with the support of various benefactors and as a result of negotiations.

In total, more than 40,000 Armenian citizens have returned to Armenia through the flights carried out on the basis of permissions issued by the Commandant’s Office.

Four special flights from China to Armenia organized by the Commandant’s Office have delivered necessary medical supplies and equipment for the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, including pulmonary ventilation devices, oxygen supply plants and concentrators, COVID-19 diagnostic tests, biochemical raw materials for the production of medical tests, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medical masks.