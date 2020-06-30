Baku’s belligerent rhetoric unacceptable: Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs hold video conference

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov held a video conference with the mediation and participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, as well as Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

During the video conference, the situation around the peace process was discussed.

During the meeting, the Armenian Foreign Minister stressed the inadmissibility of Azerbaijan’s belligerent and destructive statements, noting that they harm the environment of the peace process and hinder the implementation of the commitment to prepare peoples for peace.

At the same time, Minister Mnatsakanyan stressed the need to ensure the continued security of the people of Artsakh, including through free and safe movement.

During the meeting, the possibilities of face-to-face meetings and the Co-Chairs’ visit to the region were discussed. At the same time, the readiness to continue contacts over the next month was stressed.