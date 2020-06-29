The Voice Australia: Armenia’s Masha Mnjoyan heads to next round

Armenia’s Masha Mnjoyan proceeds to the next round of The Voice Australia after being saved by coach Boy George in the Battle.

Masha Mnjoyan performed Aretha Franklin’s ‘Respect’ with rival Ella Monnery.

“I felt like you two were just fighting ’till death!” coach Kelly Rowland said after the performance. She confessed to have made a terrible choice pairing two amazing singers together.

Being all out of Saves there wasn’t anything she could do but lose one of them. That person was Masha, and Boy George quickly and gleefully snapped her up for his own team.