Kanye West’s “Ararat” Yeezy Foam Runners sold out within hours

Kanye West’s “Ararat” Yeezy Foam Runners were sold out hours after the rapper announced the release.

Kanye tweeted that the Yeezy Foam Runner’s were available for sale at YEEZYSUPPLY.COM on Friday.

Despite the design being mocked by many, the shoes, which were being sold for $109 a pair, sold out online within a couple of hours.

Before announcing the release Kanye West shared a photo of Mount Ararat.

While Ararat is outside the borders of modern Armenia, it has historically been associated with the country, and has been widely considered a national symbol.

Kanye West visited Armenia in 2015 with wife Kim Kardashian and daughter North.

Kim Kardashian was earlier seen wearing the shoes.