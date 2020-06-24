LIVE: Moscow holds Victory Parade

Russia celebrates its biggest public holiday, Victory Day, with a military parade in Moscow that was meant to be held on 9 May, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is 75 years since the then USSR defeated Nazi Germany. World War Two cost more than 20 million Soviet lives.

Moscow’s lockdown has eased this month, enabling the parade, featuring tanks and long-range missiles, to go ahead.

This year 15,000 troops, 225 units of weapons and military equipment, as well as 75 units of aircraft will participate in the parade.

A 75-member group of Armenian servicemen will march in the parade, carrying the flags of Armenia and the Tamanyan Division.