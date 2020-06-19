Decision on Gagik Tsarukyan’s arrest due on Sunday

The Court will release the decision on the motion to arrest Gagik Tsarukyan on Sunday.

“The judge went to the deliberations room to make a decision. The ruling will be announced on Sunday,” leader of Prosperous Armenia Party told reporters, as he left the courtroom.

Tsarukyan is charged with vote-buying under Article 154.2 of Armenia’s Criminal Code. He denies any wrongdoing.

The National Security Service sent a motion to the court after the National Assembly voted on Monday to deprive him of parliamentary immunity and sanction his arrest.