Armenia’s ex-President Robert Kocharyan released on bail

Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan has been released from jail against a bail amounting to 2 billion AMD.

The Court of Appeals approved the appeal of Kocharyan’s lawyers on changing his precautionary measure.

Kocharyan and three other former officials stand trial on charges of overthrowing the constitutional order in 2008 following a presidential election. The clashes between police and protesters on March 1, 2008 saw at least ten killed.

Robert Kocharyan was remanded in custody on June 25, 2019. He rejects the charges as politically motivated.