Gianni Buquicchio: Venice Commission supports Armenia’s efforts to renew its democratic system

The President of the Venice Commission Gianni Buquicchio mentioned Armenia and the help provided by the Venice Commission to the country, as he presented the activities of the Commission in 2019 to the Committee of Ministers today.

“In two member states, Armenia and Moldova, an oligarchic regime has been overthrown. We are accompanying both countries in their efforts to renew their democratic system,” Mr. Buquicchio said.

“One of the main challenges, especially for the Armenian but also the Moldovan authorities,is to find the right balance between, on the one hand, the need for meeting the expectations of the people and for real change in the country, and, on the other, the requirements of legal stability and to maintain rule of law standards,” he added.

On 18-19 June the Venice Commission will adopt in a written procedure two documents on Armenia: