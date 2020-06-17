Court postpones hearing on the motion on Gagik Tsarukyan’s arrest

The Court of General Jurisdiction has postponed the consideration of the motion on the arrest of Gagik Tsarukyan, leader of Prosperous Armenia Party.

The hearing was postponed upon their request of the defending party, Tsarukyan’s lawyer Yerem Sargsyan told reporters.

“We asked for time to get acquainted with the criminal case. The court hearing will continue tomorrow at 16:30,” he said.

Gagik Tsarukyan left the courtroom without speaking to reporters.

The motion was submitted by the National Security Service after the National Assembly voted to strip Tsarukyan of parliamentary immunity and sanction his arrest.