Citizens in Armenia will be required to carry ID documents

From tomorrow on citizens in Armenia will be required to keep identification documents – passports, ID cards or driving license.

Absence of the document will lead to a fine amounting to 10,000 AMD, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a daily briefing today.

The decision arises from the difficulties connected with drawing up protocols on administrative abuse for the failure to wear masks.

Not having a passport and not wearing a mask will be considered separate offences and will be fined 10,000 each.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said, the requirement on wearing gloves has been lifted.

The administrative control over the discipline of wearing masks will be tightened, he said.