French doctors join Armenia’s fight against Covid-19

French doctors have joined Armenian colleagues in fighting Covid-19, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Facebook.

The doctors have already started working at intensive care units of three large hospitals engaged in the fight against Covid-19 – Sourb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center, Sourb Astvatsamayr Medical Centre and Traumatology and Orthopedics Center.

Minister Torosyan expressed gratitude to all partners who helped organize the visit, which, he said, “will be really useful for us.”

A group of French doctors arrived in Yerevan on a special flight on Sunday to assist Armenian colleagues in fighting Covid-19. They will spend 10 days in Armenia.

Armenia has so far reported 17,064 cases of coronavirus, 6,276 people have recovered, the death toll has reached 285.