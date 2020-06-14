SocietyTopVideo

French doctors arrive in Armenia to help fight Covid-19

Siranush Ghazanchyan June 14, 2020, 23:01
Photo by Sevak Hakobyan

A group of French doctors has arrived in Armenia on a charter flight to assist Armenian colleagues in the fight against COVID – 19.

Responding to the request from the Ministry of Health, the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs in close collaboration with USAID coordinated this initiative. U.S. Ambassador Lynne M. Tracy, French Ambassador Jonathan Lacôte, Deputy Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan, and Chief of Staff of the Commissioner’s Office Sara Anjargolian welcomed the doctors at Zvatrnots Airport.

