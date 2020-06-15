75 Armenian servicemen off to Moscow to participate in Victory Parade

A 75-member group of Armenian servicemen has left for Moscow to participate in the military parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in World War II, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan ifnorms.

In Moscow, the Armenian military are now involved in joint training and preparations. They held a final rehearsal before the departure.

The Armenian servicemen will carry the flags of Armenia and the Tamanyan division.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will attend the military parade.

The event was to be held on May 9, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.