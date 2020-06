Cross to be re-installed on the Dome of the Mother Cathedral of Etchmiadzin

The dome of the Mother Cathedral of Holy Etchmiadzinhas been completely renovated.

On June 14, Feast of Holy Etchmiadzin, under the presidency of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, the new Cross of the dome of the Mother Cathedral will be consecrated and re-installed.

The Armenian faithful will be able to watch the consecration and installation ceremony through a live broadcast on Facebook.