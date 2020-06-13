SocietyTop

Armenia sets up 400 more beds for Covid-19 patients

June 13, 2020
An additional 400 beds have been set in different hospitals in Armenia’s regions.

The medical centers of Dilijan, Spitak, Vedi and Martuni are being re-profiled to serve patients with Covid-19.

