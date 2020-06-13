Home | All news | Society | Armenia sets up 400 more beds for Covid-19 patients SocietyTop Armenia sets up 400 more beds for Covid-19 patients Siranush Ghazanchyan June 13, 2020, 14:27 Less than a minute An additional 400 beds have been set in different hospitals in Armenia’s regions. The medical centers of Dilijan, Spitak, Vedi and Martuni are being re-profiled to serve patients with Covid-19. 400 մահճակալային տեղ՝ կորոնավիրուսով վարակվածների համար400 հավելյալ մահճակալ՝ կորոնավիրուսով վարակվածների համար. Դիլիջանի, Սպիտակի, Վեդու և Մարտունու բժշկական կենտրոնները վերապրոֆիլավորվում են: #ArmGovՀՀ առողջապահության նախարարությունGepostet von ՀՀ կառավարություն am Samstag, 13. Juni 2020 Show More Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print