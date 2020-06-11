Georgia will send medical staff to Armenia to help fight Covid-19, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia told a government meeting today.

“This is a global crisis, a global challenge, both epidemiologically and medically. This is also an economic crisis, and no country can handle it alone,” Gakharia said.

“Mutual support is extremely important now,” he said, adding that the Ministry of Health has already been instructed to prepare the assistance that Georgia can provide to the neighboring country. First, he said, medical staff will be dispatched to Armenia.

Gakharia noted that he keeps in touch with the Prime Minister of Armenia. The Minister of Health and Economy communicate with their Armenian colleagues, as well to identify the needs.