Armenia joins UNWTO’s Tourism & Gastronomy campaign, presents the recipe of Ghapama

Armenia has joined UN World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO) “TravelTomorrow, Tourism & Gastronomy” campaign, Armenia’s Tourism Committee informs.

As part of the UNWTO #TravelTomorrow campaign, chefs from around the world show how to prepare local dishes at home.

UNWTO Ambassadors for Gastronomy Tourism have also joined the initiative. Also, UNWTO Secretary-General has shared a typical dish of his native Georgia.

“All of these are dishes to enjoy while planning our next trip and getting ready to travel again once it is safe to do so,” UNWTO says.

As part of the initiative Armenia presents the recipe of the traditional dish Ghapama. The video has been prepared by chefs Sevana Tchakerian and her mother.

Ghapama is an Armenian stuffed pumpkin dish, often prepared during the Christmas season. It is prepared by removing the guts of the pumpkin and stuffing it with boiled rice and dried fruits such as chopped almonds, apple, cornel, apricot, plums, dates, prunes and raisins.

It is also common to pour on honey and mix in ground cinnamon or sugar. The pumpkin is then baked until it becomes soft, then brought to the table where it is cut up and served.