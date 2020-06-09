Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza dies of ‘cardiac arrest’ at 55

Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza, aged 55, has died after suffering a cardiac arrest, the government says, the BBC reports.

He was admitted to hospital on Saturday after feeling unwell, his condition improved but on Monday he had a cardiac arrest and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, officials say.

After 15 years in power, Mr Nkurunziza was due to step down in August.

He was also due to receive a $540,000 (£440,000) retirement pay-out and a luxury villa.

Mr Nkurunziza came to power in 2005 two years after the end of a 10-year civil war which left 300,000 people dead.