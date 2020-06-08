350 more beds to be set up for Covid-19 treatment in Armenia – Health Minister

Armenia continues to develop the hospital capacities amid the spread of Covid-19.

Health Minister Arsen Torosyan says 350 more beds will be reserved for coronavirus treatment across the country.

Speaking at a daily briefing today, Torosyan said, the first stage of capacity building saw 2,000 beds set up and called it “unprecedented” in the history of independent Armenia.

The Minister said, the Dilijan Medical Center will join the fight against Covid-19 with 55 regular and 5 ICU beds.

Spitak Medical Center (100 beds), Vedi Medical Center (100 beds) and a department at Martuni Medical Center (40 beds) will also be reserved for treating Covid-19 patients.

The capacities of Yerevan hospitals are also being expanded, Arsen Torosyan said.

He informed that 403 patients are in serious condition, the state of another 94 id critical.

“The number seems to be stable in recent days, which on the one hand is good, but at the same time, the absolute number is very high,”the Minister said.

“We must do everything possible to reduce the number of serious and critical cases, and this is possible only after the total number decreases,” the added.

Armenia has so far confirmed 13,325 cases of coronavirus, 4,099 people have recovered, the death toll has reached 211.