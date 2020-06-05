Russian officials arrested on suspicion of arranging supply of dual-use products to Azerbaijan

The Khamovnichesky District Court of Moscow arrested three defendants in a criminal case involving an employee of the Ministry of Industry and Trade accused of briber.

According to investigators, the head of the department of military-technical cooperation of the ministry, Rizvan Gairbekov received 4.5 million rubles from the director general of the Nizhny Novgorod Aviation Society Vasily Klepalov for issuing permits to the company for the supply of dual-use products to Azerbaijan, Russian Kommersant reports.

According to the Investigative Committee, their mutual friend – the head of the department for military-technical cooperation with foreign states of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Sergey Garmash – was an intermediary in the deal.

According to investigators, in spring 2019, the director general of the Nizhny Novgorod enterprise asked his friend Sergei Garmash to help the company in obtaining a license for certain types of activities. They were necessary to supply dual-use products to Azerbaijan.

Mr. Klepalov first handed 2 million rubles to an employee of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, and then added another 2.5 million.

The intermediary then handed over the sum to the head of the department of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.