Armenian director Nora Martirosyan’s film selected for Cannes Festival

French-Armenian director Nora Martirosyan’s film “Should the wind fall” has been selected for the 73rd edition of the Cannes Festival.

The film has been produced by Sister Productions (France), Kwassa Films (Belgium) and Aneva (Armenia).

Synopsis: Frenchman Alain, an international auditor, has come to assess the airport in Artsakh Republic with a view to approving its reopening. Edgar, a local boy, wanders around the airport, involved in a strange trade. The man and the child end up meeting one another.