Hitler house in Austria to become police station

Austria has unveiled plans to “neutralize” the building where Nazi German dictator Adolf Hitler was born, by turning it into a police station, the BBC reports.

The government bought the building under a compulsory purchase order in 2016 after a lengthy dispute.

Officials announced it would be turned into a police station in November.

Now an Austrian architecture firm will carry out the changes designed to stop the site, in Braunau on the border with Germany, attracting neo-Nazis.

“A new chapter will be opened for the future from the birth house of a dictator and mass murderer,” Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told reporters on Tuesday.

The winning company – Marte.Marte, picked from among 12 candidates – submitted a plan which will cosmetically change the façade of the building and give it a new roof. Work is expected to be completed by 2023 and will cost about €5m.