Armenia, Iran reinstate visa-free regime

The temporary suspension of the visa-free travel between Armenia and Iran came to an end on May 31, the Armenian Foreign Ministry informs.

Citizens of Iran with ordinary passports can now enter the Republic of Armenia without a visa.

At the same the Ministry reminds that the state of emergency regime is still in place in Armenia until June 13. Therefore, restrictions on the entry and exit of persons from the territory of the Republic of Armenia will be maintained until the end of the state of emergency.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges the citizens of Armenia to plan a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran only in very urgent cases.

The visa-free regime between the two countries was suspended in February due to the spread of Covid-19.