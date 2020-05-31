Belgian Prince Joachim tests positive for Covid-19 after lockdown party

A Belgian prince has contracted coronavirus after attending a party during lockdown in Spain, the BBC quotes the country’s royal palace as saying.

Prince Joachim, 28, travelled from Belgium to Spain for an internship on 26 May, the palace said.

Two days later, he went to a party in the southern city of Córdoba, before testing positive for Covid-19.

Spanish reports suggest the prince, a nephew of Belgium’s King Philippe, was among 27 people at the party.

Under Córdoba’s lockdown rules, a party of this size would be a breach of regulations, as gatherings of no more than 15 people are currently permitted.

Spanish police have launched an investigation into the party. Those found to have flouted lockdown rules could be fined up to €10,000 (£9,000; $11,100).

Everyone who attended the party is said to be in quarantine. Prince Joachim, the youngest son of Princess Astrid and 10th in line to the Belgian throne, is said to have mild coronavirus symptoms.