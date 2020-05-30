Russia approves first drug for Covid-19 treatment

The Russian Ministry of Health has approved the first drug for Covid-9 treatment, RIA Novosti reports, referring to the state register of medicines.

The drug called Avifavir has been produced by Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and ChemRar Group.

The drug will be released under the name Avifavir. The international generic or chemical name is Favipiravir.

Clinical trials began in April, and on the eve of the manufacturers announced the final stage of research.

According to the latest data, it showed the best results compared to other drugs tested in Russia and abroad.

The coronavirus cases in Russia are nearing 400,000; more than 4,500 deaths have been reported, almost 170,000 have recovered.