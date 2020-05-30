Laboratory trials of Armenia-made coronavirus tests completed – PM

The Molecular Biology Institute has completed the laboratory trials of the coronavirus tests, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a daily briefing today.

The Institute has applied to the Ministry of Health with a request to organize independent trials.

The Ministry will complete the process within days, after which is will be possible to launch the mass production, PM Pashinyan sad.

It is expected to produce 1,000-2,000 tests daily.

Nikol Pashinyan informed that 358 coronavirus patients are in serious condition, the state of 58 patients is critical, 15 are on ventilation.

Armenia has so far confrmed 8,927 cases of Covid-19; 3,317 people have recovered, 127 deaths have been reported.