Armenia surpasses Iran and France in number of Covid-19 cases per 1 million population

Armenia has surpassed Iran and France with the number of coronavirus cases per 1 million population, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a daily briefing today.

He said Armenia’s statistics is close to that of Russia and will reach Italy’s numbers should the pace be maintained.

“The situation continues to aggravate,” the Prime Minister said, adding that irrespective of the number of asymptomatic cases, growing numbers inevitably lead to more serious cases.

The reason, he said, is the failure to comply with anti-epidemic measures.

He once again urged to follow three recommendations: wear masks, disinfect the hands and keep social distancing.

Armenia has so far confirmed 8,676 cases of coronavirus, 3,297 people have recovered, 120 deaths have been reported.