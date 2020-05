A possible meteorite seen falling in Armenia’s Kotayk province

In the evening of Wednesday, May 27, residents in Armenia’s Koytayk Province were treated to a spectacular light show.

Videos on social media show what appears to be a meteor falling in the city of Hrazdan.

Head of Armenia’s Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Service Gagik Surenyan has shared video showing the meteor falling in Hrazdan-Hankavan section.

The footage was taken by Armen Abrahamyan.