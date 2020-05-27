Twitter tags Trump tweet with fact-checking warning

A post by US President Donald Trump has been given a fact-check label by Twitter for the first time, the BBC reports.
President Trump tweeted: “There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent.”
Twitter put a warning label under the post and a subsequent tweet under its new policy on misleading information.
Mr Trump responded by tweeting again, saying the social media giant “is completely stifling free speech”.
Twitter’s notification displays a blue exclamation mark underneath the tweets, suggesting readers “get the facts about mail-in ballots”.