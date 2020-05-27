Housing issue of 185 refugee families in Armenia to be solved

The Armenian government approved today the second stage of the housing program for refugees deported from Azerbaijan, who still live in temporary shelters.

According to the government’s decision, 2.1 billion AMD will be spent to solve the housing problem of 185 families residing in temporary shelters in Kentron, Erebuni, Nor Nork, Arabkir, Davtashen administrative districts of Yerevan.

More than half of 112 refugee families living in temporary shelters in Ajapnyak, Avan, Malatia-Sebastia, Nor-Marash, Kanaker-Zeytun administrative districts were provided with apartments in the first stage.

Problems that arose in the first stage of the program have been explored to ensure a smoother course of the second stage.