13-days-old: Armenia's youngest Covid-19 patient discharged from hospital

Siranush Ghazanchyan
May 24, 2020, 14:42

Armenia's youngest Covid-19 patient has been discharged from hospital.

"The results of the double test of the 13-day-old patient are negative," Gevorg Derdzyan, Press Secretary at Sourb Astvatsamayr Medical Centre, informs in a Facebook post.

Ամենափոքրիկ՝ 13 օրական պացինետի կրկնակի թեստը բացասական է 😊 գնում է տուն։Առողջ եղեք 🙂Gepostet von Gev Derdzyan am Sonntag, 24. Mai 2020