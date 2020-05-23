Spanish La Liga to return on June 8

La Liga will resume on June 8 after the Spanish government gave the green light for football to return, Goal.com reports.

The Spanish top flight has been suspended since March because of the coronavirus, but will be back next month.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed in an address to the nation that many daily activities will be allowed to start up again, confirming the date football will be allowed to be played again.

“Spain has done what it should and now new horizons are opening for everyone,” he said. “The time has come to recover many of the daily activities. From June 8 La Liga will return.”

La Liga president Javier Tebas tweeted his support of the premier’s decision, saying: “We are very happy with the decision, it is the result of the great work of clubs, players, coaches.