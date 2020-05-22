Museum in Turkey’s only Armenian village of Vakifli could open in June

MP Hüseyin Yayman from the ruling Justice and Development Party visited Vakifli, Turkey’s only Armenian village, Akunq net quotes Turkish sources as saying.

The MP visited the newly constructed Musaler (Musa Dagh) Museum and said it will open doors to visitors, if the situation with the coronavirus epidemic improves.

“The museum in Turkey’s last Armenian village of Vakifli is ready to accept visitors. However, its official opening will be held at the end of this year or in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. If the situation stabilizes, the museum will open in June,” he said.

All plaques in the museum are in Armenian and Turkish, but there is a QR code for English.