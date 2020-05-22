Armenia welcomes Czech Senate resolution condemning the Armenian Genocide

Armenia has welcomed the condemnation of the Armenian genocide by the Czech Senate.

“We welcome the adoption of a resolution by the Senate of the Czech Republic on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, which condemns the atrocities committed against humanity during the two World Wars, including the genocide committed against Armenians in the Ottoman Empire,” Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan said in a statement.

“The unanimous decision of the Czech Senate is a major contribution to the restoration of historical justice and respect for the memory of the victims. It is also a key message in preventing genocides and new crimes against humanity,” Naghdalyan added.

On May 20 the Czech Senate unanimously adopted a resolution, condemning the Nazi crimes against humanity committed during World War II and the Armenian Genocide of 1915.