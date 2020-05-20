Czech Senate condemns Armenian Genocide, Nazi crimes against humanity

The Czech Senate unanimously adopted a resolution today, condemning the Nazi crimes against humanity committed during World War II and the Armenian Genocide of 1915, Ceske Noviny reports.

The resolution dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War was presented by Senate Vice-President Milan Štěch.

In April 2017 the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament approved a resolution, condemning the genocide of Armenians and other religious and national minorities in the Ottoman Empire during the First World War.