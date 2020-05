Four statues of the legendary Ararat-73 team stolen

Statues of four players of the legendary Ararat-73 have been stolen, Office manager of Pyunik football club Grigor Tadevosyan has revealed.

The team sculpture dedicated to the football team “Ararat Yerevan,” which won the USSR championship in 1973, was unveiled in 2016.

Tigran Barseghyan is the architect of the statue is Tigran Barseghyan, Armen Samvelyan led the sculptors’ group. The statue is placed in the vicinity of Hrazdan Stadium in Yerevan.